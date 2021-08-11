Leicester City are looking at Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard as a potential replacement for James Maddison if he moves to Arsenal this summer, according to a report in England.

Website football.london is reporting that the Gunners are looking to sign Maddison in a big-money deal from Leicester in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Arsenal and Leicester are in “very slow” negotiations but the player is keen on a move to the north London side despite their failure to qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League.

According to the same story, Leicester have lined up Lingard as a ready-made replacement for Maddison if the former Norwich City midfielder does leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

football.london go on to write that Arsenal have been approached by an intermediary to help get a deal for Maddison over the line before the close of the summer transfer window.

Maddison scored eight goals and made five assists in 31 games in the Premier League last season as Leicester ended up in fifth position in the top-flight table.

Manchester United’s Lingard, on the other hand, scored nine times and made four assists in 16 games for West Ham during his loan stint at the east London side.

