Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United were keen to sign Trippier to provide cover and competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United were unwilling to meet Atletico’s £34m asking price for the England international this summer despite his impressive performance at the European championship.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have been unable to offload Diogo Dalot to prompt Manchester United to rethink their pursuit of the Atletico defender.

The report goes on to add that AC Milan appear unlikely to re-sign Dalot from Manchester United despite the Portuguese defender spending the 2020-21 season on loan at the San Siro outfit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed with Dalot’s performances in pre-season to prompt a change of heart, according to the report.

The story makes the claim that Manchester United’s summer transfer business may be over after already completing deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United will start the 2021-22 Premier League season with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Solskjaer side finished in second place in the Premier League last term before they lost to Villarreal on penalties in the Europa League final.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip