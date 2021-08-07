Manchester United are still pursuing Kieran Trippier despite Atletico Madrid’s reluctance to sell the England international this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sign the full-back to provide more cover in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The same article states that Atletico aren’t prepared to sell Trippier for anything less than his £34.4m contract release clause despite the defender’s eagerness to return to England.

According to the same story, the former Tottenham defender has his “heart set on a return to the Premier League” after helping Atletico to win the La Liga title last term.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are only prepared to pay £18m for Trippier so the two clubs are some way apart in terms of their respective valuations of the Atletico defender.

The Sun write that los Rojiblancos would like to keep Trippier at the Spanish club but the Spanish champions would be prepared to part company with the left-back provided Manchester United pay his contract release clause.

Trippier made six assists in 28 games in La Liga last season to help Diego Simeone’s side to win the Spanish top-flight crown ahead of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

