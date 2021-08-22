Manchester United are looking at Kylian Mbappe as one of the potential options to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack next summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are looking at targets to bolster their options up front for the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Manchester United have included Mbappe on their wish-list despite the France international being linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool FC in recent years.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are keeping a “watching brief” on Mbappe’s situation as the 22-year-old enters the final 10 months of his current deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The report goes on to state that Manchester United are aware of Real Madrid’s long-term interest but the 20-time English champions believe they’re capable of producing the huge salary required to convince Mbappe to move to Old Trafford ahead of The Bernabeu.

ESPN write that the Red Devils are also looking at Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward Harry Kane as potential recruits to improve Solskjaer’s centre-forward options.

The same article states that Manchester United can expect competition from Manchester City for Kane and Chelsea FC for Haaland next summer.

Manchester United will take on Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

