Manchester United sent scouts to watch former Tottenham Hotspur winger Noni Madueke line up for PSV Eindhoven in their 2-1 defeat by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday night, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils had scouts in the stands as Madueke impressed for the Dutch side against Benfica in the play off tie at the Estadio da Luz in the Champions League.

The same article states that Madueke’s impressive form for PSV has caught the eye of Manchester United as well as his former employers Tottenham and FA Cup winners Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Leicester and Spurs also had representatives watching the PSV teenager against the Portuguese side to join Manchester United in the race to sign the England Under-21 international.

The Daily Mail go on to write that Juventus, Bayern Munich, AS Roma and Atalanta are also tracking Madueke following his impressive performances for the Dutch side over the past season or so.

The media outlet reveals that Madueke has already turned down Manchester United once after he opted to move to PSV ahead of a switch to Old Trafford.

Madueke has three years left to run on his current PSV deal.

The ex-Spurs winger has scored eight times and made four assists for PSV since leaving Tottenham in 2019.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip