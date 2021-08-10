Man United keeping tabs on four players before close of transfer window – report

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on four players as they contemplate further signings in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still looking to add some more depth and quality to his squad ahead of a potential title challenge despite already signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The same article states that Solskjaer is determined to add to his squad before the close of the 2021 summer transfer window despite Manchester United starting their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

According to the same story, Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid to provide Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot with competition at left-back.

The report goes on to state that the Red Devils are set to return with an improved bid before the end of August as Trippier looks to return to his boyhood club.

The Daily Express outline that Manchester United also want to improve their midfield options and the Red Devils have drawn up a three-man shortlist.

The media outlet name Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and Wolves talisman Ruben Neves are all under consideration.

Manchester United will take on Leeds in their Premier League opener in Saturday’s early kick-off.

