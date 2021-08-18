Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Paul Pogba the chance to earn £510,000 a week if the Manchester United midfielder moves to Paris when he becomes a free agent next summer, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that the French club are prepared to shell out €600,000 a week (£510,000) on Pogba’s contract should he move to Parc des Princes.

The Manchester United midfielder has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal at Old Trafford to fuel speculation surrounding his long-term future at the Premier League club.

The same article states that Pogba had initially expected to move to PSG this summer but the arrival of Lionel Messi on a free transfer from FC Barcelona has forced the French giants to rethink their plans.

According to the same story, PSG are still hoping to sign the 28-year-old but the Ligue 1 giants are looking at recruiting Pogba when he’s available on a free transfer next summer.

The Independent go on to write that Pogba would prefer to move to FC Barcelona or Real Madrid next summer but the two Spanish clubs are facing financial problems so they’d likely struggle to put together a competitive package for Pogba.

Pogba made four assists in Manchester United’s 5-1 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will take on Southampton at St Mary’s in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

