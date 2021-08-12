Paul Pogba likely to stay at Man United this summer – report

Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Pogba is unlikely move to to Paris Saint-Germain this summer after the French side completed a sensational swoop to sign Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

The same article states that the France international’s agent Mino Raiola had held talks with PSG about a potential move to Parc des Princes this summer.

According to the same story, PSG were considering a £40m offer for the 28-year-old ahead of the 2021-22 season.

But the Daily Mail claim that the French side’s stance may have changed after PSG won the race to sign Messi on a free transfer after he was released by FC Barcelona last week.

The media outlet state that Messi is set to earn £35m a year at PSG so the French side would struggle to pay Pogba’s wages if the World Cup winner were to move to the Parisian club.

Pogba is unlikely to leave Manchester United in the current transfer window but the French midfielder could go for nothing next summer, according to the story.

Pogba scored three times and made three assists in 26 games in the Premier League last season.

Manchester United will take on Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

