Paul Pogba’s stance on Man United future revealed amid PSG link – report

Paul Pogba is planning to start the new season at Manchester United before he makes a decision on his future amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that Pogba hasn’t yet rejected a contract offer from Manchester United to extend his stay beyond the term of his current deal which expires next summer.

The same article states that the France international wants to take his time before he decides what his next move will be as PSG continue to keep tabs on the World Cup winner.

According to the same story, PSG are interested in the 28-year-old but the versatile midfielder won’t make a decision any time soon, so the transfer saga could rumble on.

The Telegraph go on to write that Manchester United would rather resolve Pogba’s future before the transfer deadline on 31 August.

The media outlet add that a transfer to PSG could suit Pogba, Manchester United and the French club – but a deal could prove difficult to complete.

PSG are one of the few clubs who could afford Pogba’s £290,000-a-week wages but some of the club’s supporters are opposed to the Frenchman’s proposed move, according to the report.

Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus in a club-record £89m deal back in 2016.

