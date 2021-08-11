Man United refuse to negotiate with PSG about Paul Pogba sale – report

Manchester United are refusing to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain about the potential sale of Paul Pogba, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le Parisien is reporting that there is “very little chance” of seeing Pogba in the colours of PSG next season despite relentless speculation linking the Manchester United midfielder with a move to Paris.

The same article states that PSG director of football Leonardo has “taken the temperature” to assess whether a deal would be possible for the World Cup Winner.

According to the same story, Pogba was “seduced” by the prospect of playing for PSG and the 28-year-old is prepared to move to the Ligue 1 giants ahead of the 2021-22 season.

But Le Parisien point out that Manchester United aren’t prepared to negotiate with PSG this summer so talks between the two clubs have stalled as the French side close in on Lionel Messi.

The media outlet add that the Red Devils want to retain the services of their club record signing having managed to complete deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer.

Pogba returned to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Serie A side Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window after he spent four seasons in Turin.

The French midfielder has only managed to win the League Cup and the Europa League since his return to Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip