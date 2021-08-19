Paris Saint-Germain are still interested in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to a report in France.

French media outlet l’Equipe is reporting that PSG are still looking at the possibility of signing a new central midfielder this summer despite completing some big deals in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the Ligue 1 giants are keeping tabs on Pogba and Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga with a move late in the summer transfer window still on the cards.

According to the same story, PSG will need to offload some players before the French side can sign either Camavinga or Pogba.

The report adds that the Ligue 1 side are looking to offload Thilo Kehrer to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen to free up space in their squad.

l’Equipe write that PSG could show more urgency in the final weeks of the summer transfer window in their bid to sign one of their preferred midfield targets.

The same article states that Pogba is one of their top summer targets and PSG are keeping a close eye on the World Cup winner’s relationship with Manchester United.

PSG have already signed FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, Liverpool FC midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

