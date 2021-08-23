Manchester United are still interested in a swoop to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United retain an interest in the Portugal international despite signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Wolves are demanding a £40m transfer fee to sell the Portuguese midfielder in the 2021 summer transfer window following his impact in the Premier League over the past few seasons.

According to the same story, Manchester United have been linked with a number of central midfielders such as Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga and Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez.

90Min go on to write that Neves is at the top of Manchester United’s wish-list with a couple of weeks left to go in the current transfer window.

The media outlet add that Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes has endorsed the potential signing of his compatriot Neves from Wolves.

Neves scored five times and made one assist in 36 games in the Premier League last season.

Wolves signed the Portuguese midfielder in a £15.8m deal from Porto in 2017.

Neves has scored 20 times in 177 appearances for Wolves in all competitions.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip