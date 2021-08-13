Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Man United v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to kick off their Premier League title bid with a 2-1 victory over Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome the Whites to Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime in their first Premier League game of the new campaign.

Manchester United finished second last season and they have bolstered their squad with the signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side ended up 12 points behind champions Manchester City last term, will be expected to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Leeds United, meanwhile, will be aiming to make a positive start to the new campaign as they gear up for their second season back in the English top flight.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping the home side to have too much for the visitors in Saturday lunchtime’s clash at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester United might have to play Anthony Martial through the middle because they are missing Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Jadon Sancho in action – I think everyone is except for Leeds fans.

“This will be a lot closer than the 6-2 win that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side enjoyed at the end of last year, but I’d still expect them to take the points.

“They need to improve on their home form from last season, but they are not the only ones there are they?

“Having the fans back at Old Trafford should help – it is going to be interesting to see how many home teams win this weekend now they have their usual support again.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since back in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

