Jamie Redknapp questions to Diogo Jota’s role in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win at Norwich

Jamie Redknapp warned Jurgen Klopp that Diogo Jota isn’t suited to playing the number nine role despite the Portuguese forward’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win at Norwich City.

Jota started Liverpool FC’s Premier League opener alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Carrow Road as the Portugal international was preferred to Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the first half when Salah’s poor first touch inadvertently teed up Jota to finish past Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Jota touched the ball just 16 times in the first half to highlight that the Portuguese forward wasn’t getting involved as much as Mane and Salah either side of him.

The former Wolves man was substituted in the second half before his replacement Firmino doubled the away side’s lead and Salah completed the rout with a clinical third for the visitors.

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool FC captain Redknapp expressed his concern that Jota wasn’t suited to the number nine role.

“Jota gets a little bit of luck and he slips in behind Hanley [for his goal],” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“The goalkeeper has to do better as well. He tries to anticipate it and he goes to one side. Jota hasn’t been at his best. I don’t think it suits him as an out and out number nine but he’s got his goal and he’ll be delighted with that.”

Jota moved to Liverpool FC in a £40m deal from Wolves in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Portugal international scored 13 times in 30 games in all competitions in his first season at the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool FC will take on Burnley in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday before welcoming Champions League holders Chelsea FC on 28 August.

