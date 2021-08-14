Gary Lineker heaped praise on Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool FC star produced a man-of-the-match performance in their 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Salah started alongside Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane up front for their Premier League opener and the Egypt international played a role in Liverpool FC’s opening goal.

The African forward was unable to control Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass but the ball fell to Jota, who made the breakthrough in the 26th minute.

Salah created his second goal of the Premier League clash when the 29-year-old showed awareness to find Roberto Firmino unmarked in the penalty area.

The Liverpool FC number 11 was rewarded for his unselfish contributions in the league opener when he placed a finish past Krul with 16 minutes to go to seal three points for the visitors.

Salah has now scored on the opening day of the Premier League season for the fifth consecutive campaign – a feat that hasn’t been achieved by any other player in top-flight history.

Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to heap praise on Salah for a devastating opening-day performance at Carrow Road.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “That man @MoSalah scores in the opening game of the season for a 5th consecutive season. Chuck in a couple of assists and all in all a pretty tasty performance. What a player.”

The Liverpool FC star has netted 125 goals in 203 games in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

The Reds will host Burnley in their next Premier League game on Sunday before Champions League winners Chelsea FC make the trip to Anfield on 28 August.

