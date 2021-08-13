Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Norwich City v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to kick off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win away at Norwich City on Saturday evening.

The Reds are aiming to bounce back into title contention this season after they ended up in third place in the Premier League table last term.

Jurgen Klopp’s men struggled to maintain consistent form in the first half of the Premier League season and they suffered a dip in form after losing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries at the start of the campaign.

The Merseyside outfit ended up stringing together a positive run of results towards the end of last season to climb the table and end up in third place.

Their focus this season will be on challenging for the title once again as they look to wrestle the trophy back from Manchester City.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting to see the Reds start their season on a positive note with an away win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “It must be nice for Jurgen Klopp to have some options at centre-back again but if Virgil van Dijk feels fit and ready I would bring him back in this game, rather than wait any longer.

“You pick your best team, and his presence on and off the pitch is massive.

“Norwich have made it clear that they have to keep selling players, and losing Emiliano Buendia to Villa is a blow, but here they are, back in the Premier League again.

“If they want to stay there, they will have to tighten up at the back. They conceded an average of almost two a game last time they were in the top flight in 2019-20 – 75 goals in 38 games. If that happens again, they are not staying up this time either.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019.

