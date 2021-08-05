Romelu Lukaku’s stance on a potential return to Chelsea FC revealed – report

Romelu Lukaku would be open to a return to Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are looking to re-sign the Belgium international this summer to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s attack ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have already had two bids rejected for the Belgian centre-forward in the current transfer window and the Blues will have to pay £100m for Lukaku.

According to the same story, the Belgium international would like to return to Chelsea FC to prove that he can be a success at the south west London side following his last stint at Stamford Bridge.

The Sun add that Lukaku believes that he would be the main man up front for Chelsea FC given Roman Abramovich’s determination to sign the Belgium international this summer.

The media outlet add that although the former Manchester United striker wants to prove himself at Chelsea FC, the Belgium international won’t force a move away from Inter Milan.

Lukaku would be happy to remain at Inter if Chelsea FC don’t meet the Italian side’s asking price, according to the report.

Lukaku scored 24 times and made 11 assists in 36 games in Serie A last term to help Inter win their first Italian top-flight title since 2010.

