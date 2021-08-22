Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Southampton v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to ease to a 4-1 win against Southampton at St Mary’s in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils made a positive start to the 2021-22 Premier League campaign last weekend after Manchester United were 5-1 winners against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes scored his first hat-trick for Manchester United in an impressive performance, while Mason Greenwood and Fred also scored for the home side.

World Cup winner Paul Pogba produced an impressive performance with four assists despite the transfer speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester United started the second weekend of Premier League football in first position thanks to their superior goal difference before Saturday’s fixtures.

Southampton squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend after Adam Armstrong had broken the deadlock for the Saints.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Manchester United to ease to a resounding 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

“Based on what Man United did in their opening game, I have big expectations of them,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“For Southampton, they will have to keep up the tempo this season, otherwise they will be in trouble, I don’t see the Saints getting anything from this though.”

Manchester United were 9-0 winners against Southampton in their most recent Premier league meeting at Old Trafford earlier this year.

Southampton have only managed to record one victory in their last 13 meetings in the Premier League.

Manchester United have managed to recover 35 points from losing positions at Southampton in Premier League history.

The Red Devils signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer transfer window.

