Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Southampton v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to secure a comfortable 2-0 win against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were 5-1 winners against Leeds United at Old Trafford in the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick, while Mason Greenwood and Fred got on the score-sheet to help Manchester United secure a resounding victory over Leeds.

Manchester United are sitting at the top of the Premier League table by virtue of their superior goal difference.

Southampton squandered an early lead to lose 3-1 to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend after Adam Armstrong broke the deadlock on Merseyside.

The Saints have lost some key players in the 2021 summer transfer window after selling Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard.

And BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will ease to a straightforward 2-0 win over Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.

“Last season, Manchester United made a habit of recovering to win after falling behind away from home and St Mary’s was one of the places they did it, thanks to two late Edinson Cavani goals,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I was there when United smashed Saints 9-0 at Old Trafford in February too. The scoreline won’t be anything like that this time, but the points are heading for Manchester again – whether Paul Pogba plays as well as he did against Leeds last week, or not.

“I would never normally be worried about Southampton facing a relegation fight, but things are not looking great for them right now after losing two such key players from their spine in striker Danny Ings and centre-half Jannik Vestergaard.

“Saints have to spend some of the money they got for them on strengthening their team – otherwise, it looks like it is going to be a tough season for them.”

Manchester United were 9-0 winners against Southampton in their last meeting at Old Trafford in the Premier League back in February.

The Red Devils came from 2-0 down to secure a 3-2 victory over Southampton in their last top-flight encounter at St Mary’s back in November.

Manchester United have won three and drawn three of their last six games against Southampton in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip