Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Southampton v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to claim a 3-1 win over Southampton in their Premier League clash at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to build on their impressive 5-1 home victory over Leeds United in the top flight last weekend.

Bruno Fernandes hit a hat-trick along with goals from Mason Greenwood and Fred, with Paul Pogba having notched up four assists for his team-mates at Old Trafford.

Manchester United completed the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid last weekend and the defender could be set to make his Premier League debut against the Saints on Sunday.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen feels that the Red Devils are unlikely to have any issues when they take on Southampton on Sunday and he is backing them to claim all three points in the clash.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Manchester United looked outstanding in that home win over Leeds.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think Leeds made it easy for them but some of United‘s play was superb.

“Pogba and Fernandes were sensational and created chance after chance. I was glad to see Greenwood on the scoresheet and believe that he really could become a world-class striker.

“United are still to add Sancho and Varane to the starting eleven so they are looking good at the moment.

“Southampton started well at Everton and new man Adam Armstrong took his goal superbly.

“The way they faded in the second half is worrying though and aside from Armstrong, I don’t see where the goals can come from.

“They conceded the second most amount of goals in the league last year, and I don’t see much improvement in that area so far.

“I can’t see anything but a United win here. They looked in great form last week and I fancy them to exploit what is an error-prone Saints defence.”

Manchester United are looking to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

