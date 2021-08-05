Manchester United will attempt to convince Paul Pogba to sign a new contract this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal with the Red Devils.

Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford is due to expire next summer and Manchester United are likely to want to resolve his future one way or another in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs to have been credited with an interest in landing Pogba in recent weeks but it remains to be seen whether any clubs will be able to tempt Manchester United into selling this summer.

Pogba has returned to Manchester United training in recent days as the Red Devils begin their preparations for the new Premier League campaign.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has revealed that Manchester United will attempt to get Pogba to sign a new contract and that there has been no official bid from PSG yet.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week, Romano said: “The situation with Pogba is still the same.

“There’s no bid from PSG. Manchester United have the confidence to keep the player at the club this summer and maybe try to extend his contract.

“It won’t be easy but they’ll try.”

Manchester United will begin their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

