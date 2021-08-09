Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Philippe Coutinho’s situation at FC Barcelona in case Harry Kane leaves the north London club this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish side Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Tottenham are looking at the Brazil international as a potential option in the summer transfer window if Kane does depart for Manchester City.

The same article states that Coutinho is eager to restore his reputation at FC Barcelona after a difficult few seasons at the Spanish side since his big-money move from Liverpool FC.

According to the same story, the 29-year-old wants to feel like an “important player” again but not necessarily at FC Barcelona if his future lies away from Camp Nou.

The report adds that Tottenham could be ready to give Coutinho the chance to establish himself as a top player in the Premier League.

Mundo Deportivo write that Spurs have Coutinho on their wishlist in the event that Kane does leave the club in the current transfer window.

Coutinho scored two goals and made two assists in 12 games in La Liga last term.

The Brazilian midfielder moved to FC Barcelona in a £140m deal from Liverpool FC in January 2018.

Coutinho has only netted 15 times in the past three and a half seasons in Spain.

