Dimitar Berbatov tips Tottenham to do ‘something special’ this season

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to do “something special” in the Premier League this season after Harry Kane committed himself to the north London club.

Kane’s situation at the club had been a constant talking point during the summer months but the England international has now confirmed that he will be staying with the Lilywhites beyond the close of the transfer window next week.

Tottenham have made a solid start to the new season under Nuno Espirito Santo, with the Lilywhites having claimed back to back 1-0 victories over Manchester City and Wolves in their opening two games.

Spurs are now preparing for their next Premier League game – a home clash against Watford on Sunday afternoon – as they bid to continue their strong start to the new campaign.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov reckons that Spurs can do “something special” this season as long as the spotlight is not on Nuno’s side.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Berbatov said: “I’ve been impressed with how Spurs have started the season, they had two difficult matches, especially against City.

“Don’t underestimate how challenging it was against Wolves, especially for the manager Nuno Espirito Santo. It’s always difficult to face your old team.

“It’s probably better not to speak about their chances of success this season, I’d prefer to leave them in the shadows and let them get on with things. They do better without that pressure to perform.

“I think if they are left alone and not stressed, they have a good team and can produce something special. Especially now that Kane is staying.”

Tottenham finished in seventh place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season.

