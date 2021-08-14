Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea FC this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The 23-year-old striker’s future has been a source of speculation in recent weeks due to the fact that he has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge recently.

Abraham initially impressed for the Blues in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge but he found his playing time to be more limited last term.

The striker was limited to just 12 starts in the Premier League last season and he scored six goals and made one assist in 22 top-flight appearances for the Blues as they finished fourth in the table.

Abraham is now being linked with a possible move away from Chelsea FC this summer and according to McGarry, their London rivals Tottenham are one of the teams interested.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast last week, McGarry said: “It is also the case and we have learned that Tammy Abraham has been the subject of interest from Tottenham who under Nuno Espirito Santo are looking for options if [Harry] Kane is sold.

“It is also the case that seems to be inevitable that Kane will become a Manchester City player before the close of the transfer window and Tammy Abraham is one of those Nuno is looking to recruit to replace Kane.

“It’s the case Chelsea are looking to dispose of that player with Lukaku coming in as the number nine. He is a player Thomas Tuchel has not necessarily taken to and who has not impressed with regards to some of his attributes in training and in games.

“A loan deal for one year with an obligation to buy for around £35m would seem to be a fair return for Chelsea with regards to a player is not necessarily part of their planning going forward.”

Tottenham will kick off their Premier League campaign with a crunch home clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip