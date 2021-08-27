Harry Redknapp predicts where Tottenham Hotspur will finish

Harry Redknapp is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The north London side have made a positive start to life under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo by winning their opening two games of the campaign against Manchester City and Wolves.

Tottenham are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they ended up in seventh place and without a trophy last term.

The Lilywhites have been buoyed by the news that Harry Kane will be staying at the club beyond the close of the summer transfer window following months of speculation about the striker’s future.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp feels confident that the north Londoners have what it takes to bounce back into the Premier League’s top four this season with the squad at Nuno’s disposal.

Asked if he thinks Tottenham can finish in the top four this term, Redknapp told talkSPORT: “Absolutely.

“At the start of last season, I looked at their squad and thought, ‘This team’s got a chance of winning it!’

“They were that strong, but they really underachieved badly last year. They’ve started well this year.

“With Dele Alli coming back, you get him on-side, you get him fit – I think the kid is a fantastic talent.

“It’s like having another new player, with Harry staying as well. They’ve made one or two signings as well, so things are looking good for Tottenham.

“Kane staying gives them a real chance again this year.

“They’ve started well and you look at that forward line, Lucas Moura, Kane, Son, Dele Alli.

“That is some strike force, so I think they can be optimistic this year now that Harry is staying.”

Tottenham will look to make it three wins from three in the Premier League on Sunday when they host Watford at their home ground.

