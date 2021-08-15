Fabrizio Romano delivers fresh update on Harry Kane’s Tottenham future

Manchester City remain keen on a move to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old’s future at the north London club has been a constant talking point this summer due as he continues to be linked with a possible move away from Spurs.

Kane was in superb form for Tottenham last season but the club once again ended up trophyless as they finished in seventh place in the table.

The striker scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League for Spurs last season and he was a key player for England at Euro 2020 as he netted four goals in seven games at this summer’s tournament.

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move for Kane this summer and it remains to be seen whether the Citizens will make a fresh move to sign the striker before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Manchester City remain keen on a move to sign Kane this summer and could make their move shortly.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said: “What I’m told is that Manchester City are preparing a new bid for Harry Kane if Tottenham change their stance in the coming days.

“Manchester City will be ready with a new for Harry Kane.

“They’re serious on Harry Kane. They’re still not giving up on this deal.”

