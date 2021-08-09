Ian McGarry makes prediction about Harry Kane’s Tottenham future

Harry Kane has “effectively” agreed personal terms with Manchester City ahead of his possible move from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The 28-year-old’s future has been a constant talking point in recent weeks as he continues to be linked with a possible move away from the north London side.

Kane, who scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 Premier League games for Tottenham last season, is yet to win a major trophy with the north London side and he has been linked with an exit from the club this summer.

The striker took to social media to deny that he had refused to return to training with Tottenham last week as the north London side continue their preparations for the new Premier League season.

According to McGarry, the wheels are in motion for Kane to seal a move to Manchester City this summer, but any deal will depend on Spurs’ ability to agree a suitable fee with the Citizens.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: “Harry Kane clearly remains an ongoing project.

“It is our information that Kane has effectively agreed personal terms with Manchester City and his representatives. They’re simply waiting on Daniel Levy to agree the fee.

“Of course, Spurs themselves are investing quite aggressively in new players as well which kind of suggests that they know already that Kane will be leaving and they’re effectively strengthening their squad on the basis of the money coming in.”

Kane scored four goals in seven games for England at Euro 2020 over the summer.

