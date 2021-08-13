Ian McGarry gives update on Tottenham star Harry Kane’s future amid Man City link

Tottenham Hotspur are holding out for a huge transfer fee before agreeing to sell Harry Kane this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The 28-year-old’s future has been a constant talking point this summer amid suggestions that the striker is keen on a transfer away from the north London side.

Kane was one of the Premier League’s top performers last season and he hit 23 goals for the Lilywhites as they finished in seventh place in the table.

Despite Kane’s stature as one of the English top flight’s top marksmen, the striker is yet to win a major trophy with the north London side, and he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

According to McGarry, Manchester City retain a strong interest in signing Kane this summer, but Spurs could be set to hold out for a fee in excess of £120m.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: “Harry Kane is still very much the wanted player.

“It is our information that negotiations with Tottenham are ongoing with regards to trying to find an agreeable price for Kane.

“Daniel Levy is continuing to hold out for a fee at least in excess of £120m having seen Jack Grealish go to Manchester City for £100m.

“He believes Kane should sell for more than that with regards to the fact that he is more experienced and has proven himself at elite level. That would be an interesting one.”

Kane was in good form for England at Euro 2020 as he netted four goals in seven games to help Gareth Southgate’s men reach the final, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

