Tottenham Hotspur are getting “really serious” in terms of their interest in signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan this summer, according to reporter Julien Laurens.

The Lilywhites are thought to be on the lookout for a number of further signings this summer as they prepare for Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge of the north London side.

Tottenham have already brought in Cristian Romero, Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil this summer as they ready their squad for the new Premier League campaign.

Martinez, 23, was in top form for Inter Milan last season as he netted 17 goals for the Italian side as they won the Serie A title.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with a bid to sign Martinez from Inter Milan in recent days as they look to add the Argentina international to their ranks.

According to French reporter Laurens, Spurs are very keen to sign the Argentine attacker this summer ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Laurens said: “There are a few sources telling us the clubs [Inter and Spurs] are discussing a move [for Martinez] that is getting really serious now.

“Lautaro had a great season with [Romelu] Lukaku as a front two. You could imagine Lautaro and Son Heung-min playing together up front. Son isn’t the same profile as Lukaku of course.

“I think Lautaro is a very talented kid. He’s got just one year left on his contract. If there is a deal to be done, maybe it’s now.”

Tottenham Hotspur, who finished seventh and without a trophy last season, will kick off their new campaign with a home clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip