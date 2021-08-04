Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing the signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta after agreeing a deal to sign the Argentine defender in recent days, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites have been credited with an interest in signing the 23-year-old in recent days as Nuno Espirito Santo prepares for his first season in charge at the north London club.

Now, Romano has claimed that Spurs have finally reached an agreement with the Italian club for the signing of the defender.

The Italian journalist says that the Lilywhites will pay a transfer fee of around €50m plus €5m in add-ons to land the defender.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on Tuesday, Romano said of Tottenham’s interest in Romero: “It’s a done deal from Atalanta. It’s €50m [and] €5m add-ons. The deal is confirmed after an initial bid from Spurs.

“It was not an easy one. On Friday, when Tottenham had a meeting with Atalanta, they had a tense situation because Atalanta were not accepting this proposal.

“Tottenham were pushing during the weekend. They agreed personal terms with the player and Romero was pushing to join Tottenham.

“He was speaking with the Atalanta board and manager and now it’s a done deal after a meeting today [Tuesday] in Italy.”

Romero scored two goals and made two assists in 31 Serie A games for Atalanta last season and also made one appearance for Argentina in the Copa America over the summer.

Tottenham will be aiming to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season after Spurs finished in seventh place and ended up without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip