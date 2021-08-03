Cristian Romero is “one step away” from signing for Tottenham Hotspur from Atalanta this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side have been linked with a bid to sign the 23-year-old this summer as Nuno Espirito Santo prepares for his first season in charge of the Lilywhites.

Romero, 23, was a regular fixture in the Atalanta team last season as he scored two goals and made two assists in 31 Serie A games for the Italian side. He also made four appearances in the Coppa Italia.

The central defender is now being strongly linked with a move to the Premier League as Nuno looks to strengthen his back-line ahead of the new campaign.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Tottenham are expected to accept Spurs’ offer for the defender in the coming days as the Lilywhites look to recruit the Argentina international.

Posting on Twitter on Monday, Romano wrote: “Cristian Romero is one step away from Tottenham.

“Final official bid around €50m now on the table from Spurs – Atalanta are expected to accept soon.

“NO Barcelona, never been in the race.

“Atalanta are closing on Merih Demiral as replacement on loan with buy option.”

Tottenham will be aiming to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season after they finished in seventh place in the table last term.

