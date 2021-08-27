Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a comfortable 2-0 win over Watford in their Premier League clash in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs head into the game looking to preserve their 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season after they claimed 1-0 victories over Manchester City and Wolves in their openers.

The Lilywhites have started strongly under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and they will be looking to continue their good form when they host Watford this weekend.

The north London side will be aiming to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season after they ended up in seventh place and without a trophy last term.

Watford, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the opening weekend before suffering a 2-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen is tipping the Lilywhites to claim a 2-0 victory over Watford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “You’ve got to hand it to Nuno Espirito Santo for the way he’s started his tenure as Spurs’ boss.

“With all the drama surrounding Harry Kane, and to start with games against Man City and Wolves, to come away with six points is fantastic.

“There seems to be a good feeling around the club at the minute and it’s good to see Dele Alli showing some form.

“Watford didn’t impress in the away trip against Brighton, and you get the feeling that their hopes will rest on having a good record at Vicarage Road.

“I don’t think this will be a successful away trip either and think we’ll see a comfortable Spurs win.”

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip