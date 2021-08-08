Fabrizio Romano provides update on Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are determined to keep hold of Harry Kane beyond the summer transfer window, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old’s situation at the north London club has been a major talking point over the last few days and the player himself has denied that he refused to train with the Lilywhites last week.

According to widespread reports, Kane failed to turn up at Tottenham’s training ground for his coronavirus tests, but he took to Twitter last week to insist that he did not refuse to train with the north London side.

Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from the north London club this summer, with Manchester City having been credited with an interest in the England captain.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Kane is keen on a switch away from the Lilywhites, but Tottenham are determined to keep hold of the England star.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said: “He wants to join a new club like Manchester City because he wants to play Champions League football. It’s not surprising [from] Kane. He was planning for it.

“From Tottenham’s side, they’re in a tense situation with Kane because they wanted him to be at training. They want Kane to stay at the club. Tottenham’s position with Kane is the same – they want Kane to stay.

“Daniel Levy will be fighting and pushing to keep Kane at the club. They have no agreement with Manchester City.

“Manchester City’s strategy is to wait and see what happens between Kane and Tottenham.

“Now the player will be back to talk directly with [Fabio] Paratici, Levy and Nuno [Espirito Santo]. After he will be talking to the most important people in the club, Manchester City decide whether to try again after offering £100m more than a month ago.”

Kane, who is yet to win a major trophy with Spurs, scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 Premier League games for the north London side last season.

