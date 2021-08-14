Tottenham Hotspur still hold a “serious interest” in signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan but the transfer may prove more difficult following Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea FC, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites are currently preparing for their first season under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo as they aim to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this term.

The 23-year-old Martinez was in top form for Inter Milan last season as he helped them to win the Serie A title by scoring 17 goals and making six assists in the top flight for the Italian side.

Tottenham have been credited with an interest in signing the Argentina international in recent days as Nuno looks to add more firepower to his squad.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has revealed that Spurs do still hold a strong interest in the attacker, but the move may prove more difficult now that Lukaku has left Inter to join Chelsea FC.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said: “Talking about Lautaro Martinez – he is one of the targets for Tottenham.

“The reports in England are true. Tottenham have a serious interest in him. They made a bid for €70m for Lautaro Martinez but it was before Inter sold Romelu Lukaku.

“After selling Lukaku, Inter are saying it’s really difficult. They think Lautaro Martinez isn’t leaving the club.

“Next week, they’ll have a meeting with Lautaro Martinez and his agent to try to find an agreement on a new contract. It’s really important for Inter.

“It’s true Tottenham are interested but Atletico also have a bid in place for Lautaro Martinez.

“There are many clubs interested. Arsenal have been asking but have never made an official bid.”

Tottenham will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

