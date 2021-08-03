Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a £45m offer for Wolves forward Adama Traore this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo would like to sign Traore after the Portuguese head coach worked with Traore at Wolves over the past few seasons.

The same article states that Traore is looking to force a move away from the Midlands side in the current transfer window after a difficult 2020-21 campaign at The Molineux.

According to the same story, Wolves are open to the idea of selling the 25-year-old this summer given Traore has just two years left to run on his current deal.

The Sun go on to claim that Spurs are facing competition from Leeds United, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC in the current transfer window.

The media outlet write that Wolves are looking to secure a similar transfer fee to the one that they received from Liverpool FC for Diogo Jota last summer.

Traore scored two goals and made two assists in 37 games in the Premier League last season.

The Spain international has played for FC Barcelona, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves in his relatively young career so far.

Tottenham finished in seventh place in the Premier League table last term.

