Tottenham start talks with Wolves about defender Conor Coady - report

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a deal to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 4 August 2021, 07:30 UK
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)

Tottenham Hotspur have entered into talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers about signing Conor Coady this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Spurs are looking at the 28-year-old as a potential recruit to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s side ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Nuno wants to sign two central defenders before the close of the summer transfer window, having lost Toby Alderweireld to Qatar this summer.

According to the same story, the new Spurs manager is pushing for the north London side to sign the 28-year-old given his past working relationship with Coady.

The report goes on to add that Nuno discussed the prospect of signing the former Liverpool FC defender with the Tottenham hierarchy last month.

Football Insider claim that the Tottenham manager wants Coady to be his leader in the Spurs backline as the Portuguese head coach looks to revamp his squad.

The article adds that Coady’s Premier League experience could appeal to Spurs given their other centre-half targets haven’t previously played in the English top flight.

Coady has scored three times in 275 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at Wolves.

The English defender made just two appearances for Liverpool FC.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'They love the player': Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal still keen on signing Martin Odegaard
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham prepare £45m offer for Wolves winger Adama Traore - report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'It's really complicated': Fabrizio Romano plays down Arsenal hopes of signing James Maddison
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC fans about midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
‘It’s a lot of money’: Stewart Robson issues warning about new Arsenal signing
Related Articles

Home »
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'They love the player': Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal still keen on signing Martin Odegaard
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham prepare £45m offer for Wolves winger Adama Traore - report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'It's really complicated': Fabrizio Romano plays down Arsenal hopes of signing James Maddison
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC fans about midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
‘It’s a lot of money’: Stewart Robson issues warning about new Arsenal signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network