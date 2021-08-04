Tottenham Hotspur have entered into talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers about signing Conor Coady this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Spurs are looking at the 28-year-old as a potential recruit to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s side ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Nuno wants to sign two central defenders before the close of the summer transfer window, having lost Toby Alderweireld to Qatar this summer.

According to the same story, the new Spurs manager is pushing for the north London side to sign the 28-year-old given his past working relationship with Coady.

The report goes on to add that Nuno discussed the prospect of signing the former Liverpool FC defender with the Tottenham hierarchy last month.

Football Insider claim that the Tottenham manager wants Coady to be his leader in the Spurs backline as the Portuguese head coach looks to revamp his squad.

The article adds that Coady’s Premier League experience could appeal to Spurs given their other centre-half targets haven’t previously played in the English top flight.

Coady has scored three times in 275 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at Wolves.

The English defender made just two appearances for Liverpool FC.

