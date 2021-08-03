Tottenham Hotspur have had an offer of around £43m accepted for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, according to a report in England.

talkSPORT is reporting that Spurs are closing in on a deal to sign the Argentina international to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s defence ahead of his first season in charge of the north London side.

The same article states Tottenham have reached an agreement to pay £43m plus add-ons for the Copa America winner after Romero impressed at both club and country level over the past 12 months.

According to the same story, Spurs consider the Argentina international as a ready-made replacement for Toby Alderweireld after the Belgian side moved to Qatar side Al Duhail SC earlier this summer.

talkSPORT appear to imply that Spurs will end their interest in Jules Kounde and Joachim Anderson if they manage to get a deal over the line for the South American defender.

Romero scored two goals in 31 games in Serie A last season to help Atalanta finish in the top four in the Italian top flight last season.

The 23-year-old started his career in Serie A with Genoa before Juventus signed Romero in 2019.

However, Juve loaned out Romero to Atalanta for two seasons with an option to buy.

