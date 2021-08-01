Tottenham Hotspur are set to offer more than £43m for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, according to a report in Italy.

Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Spurs are ready to step up their interest in the Argentina international as the north London side look to win the race for the highly-rated defender.

The same article states that Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici has identified the Atalanta centre-half as his top target in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Spurs have been in negotiations with the Italian club for a number of weeks but the Lilywhites have struggled to get a deal over the line.

Sky Sport Italia write that Tottenham have expressed to Atalanta a genuine intent to sign Romero this summer as Spurs look to offer more than £43m for the versatile defender.

The media outlet go on to add that Atalanta are open to selling Romero but the Serie A side want to sign a replacement before sanctioning the Copa America winner’s sale.

Tottenham are eager to get a deal over the line before the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season, according to the report.

Romero two goals and made two assists in 31 games in Serie A last term as Atalanta finished in the top four.

