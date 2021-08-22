Tottenham Hotspur are pursuing a deal to sign Granada defender Domingos Duarte, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish defender IDEAL, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici is looking to complete a deal to sign Duarte before the close of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states Tottenham are hoping to complete a deal to sign the Portugal international to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s defence.

According to the same story, Spurs have conceded defeat in their attempts to sign Pau Torres after Villarreal rejected an offer from the north London side for the Europa League winner.

IDEAL write that Tottenham have struggled to attract a top defender to north London due to their inability to offer prospective signings Champions League football this term.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Spurs are offering an initial fee of £8.5m rather than paying Duarte’s contract release clause of £25m.

Granada aren’t under pressure to sell the 26-year-old given that Duarte still has two years left to run on his current deal at the Spanish club, according to the report.

Duarte scored one goal in 29 games in La Liga last season to continue to be a cornerstone in the Granada defence.

Tottenham finished in seventh place in the Premier League last term.

