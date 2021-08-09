Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to sell Harry Kane this summer if Manchester City submit an offer of £140m, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Spurs are finally ready to sanction Kane’s sale in the current transfer window if Manchester City are prepared to meet their valuation of the England skipper.

The same article states that Tottenham are looking to receive £120m up front and a further £20m in add-ons for the 28-year-old in the current transfer market.

According to the same story, Manchester City would be required to pay the further £20m if the citizens win the Champions League and the Premier League with Kane in the team.

The report goes on to add that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy won’t sanction Kane’s sale unless Manchester City are prepared to pay a record price for the England star.

The Daily Star claim that Manchester City’s £100m deal to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa has actually driven up Kane’s valuation in the current transfer window.

The media outlet add that Spurs have already rejected a £100m offer for Kane from Manchester City this summer.

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 games in the Premier League last season.

Spurs finished in seventh place in the Premier League last season.

