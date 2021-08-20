Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to beat Arsenal to the signing of Houssem Aouar, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Spurs are looking at the France international as a potential recruit to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s attacking options in the middle of the park.

The same article states that Arsenal have previously been linked with a swoop to sign Aouar over the past couple of seasons but the Gunners now appear more likely to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

According to the same story, the north London side’s pursuit of the Norway international has opened the door for their bitter rivals Tottenham to pursue Aouar in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Daily Mirror go on to claim that Aouar has been put on the transfer list by Lyon sporting director Juninho as the French club look to ease their financial woes in the current transfer market.

The report states that the 23-year-old is available to sign in a £25m deal this summer.

Aouar scored seven goals and made three assists in 30 games in Ligue 1 last season.

The French playmaker has been a regular in the Lyon team over the past four seasons to attract interest from the Premier League.

