Tottenham Hotspur are in discussions with FC Barcelona’s exiled teenager Ilaix Moriba about a potential move to the north London side, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Spurs have entered into discussions with the 18-year-old about a switch to the Premier League club after he fell out of favour at the Spanish giants.

The same article states that the north London side met with Moriba’s representatives last week to discuss a switch to Tottenham in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Spurs are conscious that they’ll likely face some competition for Moriba’s signature given his impact at FC Barcelona last term.

The Daily Mail write that Moriba is attracting interest from their Premier League rivals Chelsea FC and Manchester City as well as Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and FC Barcelona’s bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The media outlet write that the teenager’s camp have been in talks with FC Barcelona for a number of months about a new contract for the exciting attacker.

Moriba would command a transfer fee of around £13m in the current transfer window, the report claims.

The 18-year-old scored one goal and made two assists in 14 games in La Liga last term.

Moriba has been capped five times at Spain Under-17 level.

