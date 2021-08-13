Tottenham to rival Aston Villa for James Ward-Prowse - report

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 13 August 2021, 08:30 UK
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to rival Aston Villa in the race to sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that Spurs and Villa are ready to test Southampton’s resolve to keep their long-serving skipper ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

The same article states that Aston Villa have been keeping tabs on Ward-Prowse and the Birmingham side have transfer funds available following Jack Grealish’s £100m move to Manchester City earlier this month.

According to the same story, Villa manager Dean Smith has identified Ward-Prowse as his preferred option to bolster his midfield following Grealish’s high-profile departure.

The Telegraph go on to write that Spurs are also interested in the England international and their interest stretches back to when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the north London side.

The media outlet state that Southampton chief executive Martin Semmens is eager to keep Ward-Prowse at the south coast club.

Ward-Prowse scored eight goals and made seven assists in 38 games in the Premier League last term.

The 26-year-old has netted 33 times in 322 games for Southampton since making his debut for the south coast club back in 2011.

Tottenham finished in seventh spot in the Premier League table last term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ian Wright
‘Without a doubt’: Ian Wright makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Reporter: Tottenham getting 'really serious' about signing Lautaro Martinez
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal in three-way battle to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria - report
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic: What I really think of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fabrizio Romano gives update on Man United link to Eduardo Camavinga
Related Articles

Home »
Ian Wright
‘Without a doubt’: Ian Wright makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Reporter: Tottenham getting 'really serious' about signing Lautaro Martinez
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal in three-way battle to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria - report
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic: What I really think of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fabrizio Romano gives update on Man United link to Eduardo Camavinga
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network