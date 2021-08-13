Tottenham Hotspur are looking to rival Aston Villa in the race to sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that Spurs and Villa are ready to test Southampton’s resolve to keep their long-serving skipper ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

The same article states that Aston Villa have been keeping tabs on Ward-Prowse and the Birmingham side have transfer funds available following Jack Grealish’s £100m move to Manchester City earlier this month.

According to the same story, Villa manager Dean Smith has identified Ward-Prowse as his preferred option to bolster his midfield following Grealish’s high-profile departure.

The Telegraph go on to write that Spurs are also interested in the England international and their interest stretches back to when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the north London side.

The media outlet state that Southampton chief executive Martin Semmens is eager to keep Ward-Prowse at the south coast club.

Ward-Prowse scored eight goals and made seven assists in 38 games in the Premier League last term.

The 26-year-old has netted 33 times in 322 games for Southampton since making his debut for the south coast club back in 2011.

Tottenham finished in seventh spot in the Premier League table last term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip