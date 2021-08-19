Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a swoop to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Spurs are looking to sign a second centre-half before the close of the current transfer market.

The same article states that Zouma, 26, is one of the names on the north London side’s wish-list of potential defensive signings.

According to the same story, the France international is available to sign this summer but Zouma is keen to remain in the English capital.

The report states that West Ham United are also interested in a swoop to sign the former Everton and Stoke centre-half.

Sky Sports claim that Zouma is open to a move to West Ham but the two London clubs have struggled to agree a transfer fee.

The article claims that the south west London side want to secure a transfer fee in the region of £25m.

Chelsea FC have also attempted to use Zouma as a makeweight in a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to a report.

Sky Sports add that the former Saint-Etienne man is happy to stay at Chelsea FC until the end of his contract in 2023.

Zouma netted five goals in 24 games in the Premier League last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip