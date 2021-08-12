Tottenham Hotspur are still working on a deal to sign Lautaro Martinez despite the suggestion that Inter Milan won’t sell the Argentina international this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Spurs are holding discussions with the Serie A champions about bringing the South American forward to the north London club before the close of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Tottenham are optimistic that they can agree a deal to sign the Argentinian forward this summer despite Chelsea FC edging closer to a move to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter.

According to the same story, Spurs are still speaking to Martinez’s representatives despite reports stating Inter won’t sell both Lukaku and Martinez this summer.

Football Insider claim that Martinez is at the top of Tottenham’s wish-list to replace Harry Kane if the England captain moves to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The media outlet write that Spurs believe Martinez wants to move to the Premier League and would be tempted by the chance to earn superior wages in the English top flight.

Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici is continuing to work on a deal to sign Martinez, according to the article.

Martinez scored 17 goals and made six assists in 38 games in Serie A last term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip