Tottenham present contract offer to Lionel Messi – report

Tottenham Hotspur have presented Lionel Messi with a contract offer as Spurs look to pull off a sensational transfer coup, according to a report in South America.

ESPN in South America, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Tottenham are one of a number of clubs who have contacted Messi’s representatives above a switch to north London.

The same article states that Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown a strong interest in signing the 34-year-old after he left FC Barcelona last week.

According to the same story, Messi has received a number of offers as the Argentina international contemplates his next move in the 2021 summer transfer window.

ESPN go on to add that it’s unclear how serious Tottenham were about signing Messi but PSG looks to be the front-runners to sign the South America forward this summer.

Spurs have already signed Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and Seville midfielder Bryan Gil in the 2021 summer transfer window so far.

Tottenham have also sanctioned the sale of nine players this summer as new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks to overhaul the squad that he’s inherited.

Spurs will host Manchester City in their Premier League opener in north London on Sunday.

