Tottenham Hotspur are in a three-way battle to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Spurs are interested in a swoop to sign the 23-year-old to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s defensive options in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Tottenham are facing competition from West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers for the Serbia international this summer.

According to the same story, West Ham appeared to be leading the race to sign Milenkovic but Hammers boss David Moyes has cooled his interest in recent weeks.

Sky Sports write that Spurs are looking to sign a new centre-half despite already completing a deal for highly-rated Atalanta defender Cristian Romero.

The media outlet add that Tottenham are also looking at Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu but the north London side haven’t managed to reach an agreement with Bologna.

Nuno’s former employers Wolves are also tracking Milenkovic but the West Midlands club could struggle to match Tottenham’s superior financial firepower in the current transfer market, according to the report.

Milenkovic scored three times and made one assist in 34 games in Serie A last season.

The Serbian defender has spent the past four seasons at Fiorentina after moving from Partizan Belgrade in 2017.

