Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Fiorentina about a potential deal to sign Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Spurs are looking to recruit the 23-year-old to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s defence ahead of his first season in charge of the north London side.

The same article states that Tottenham are looking to capitalise on West Ham’s failure to get a deal over the line for the Serbia international in recent weeks.

According to the same story, the Hammers were unable to agree a deal to sign Milenkovic to open the door for Tottenham to swoop in and sign the Serie A defender.

Sky Sports write that Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici is spearheading the north London side’s bid to sign Milenkovic as Tottenham look to sign a new centre-half and a right-back.

The media outlet claim that Wolves are also interested in Milenkovic but the West Midlands are unlikely to have the financial firepower that Spurs have at their disposal to get a deal over the line.

Tottenham may attempt to offload some of their fringe players before wrapping up a deal for Milenkovic, according to the report.

Spurs will take on defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

