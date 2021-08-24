Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay a transfer fee in the region of £40m to re-sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Spurs are pursuing a deal to bring the 19-year-old back to north London this summer despite selling the England Under-21 international to PSV less than two years ago.

The same article states that Tottenham have been impressed with the teenager’s prolific start to the 2021-22 season at the Dutch club.

According to the same story, PSV will look to get maximum value for the English forward as ten clubs continue to keep tabs on the 19-year-old in the current transfer window.

The Daily Mirror write that Tottenham, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are just three of the clubs who are chasing the former Spurs youth player’s signature this summer.

The newspaper add that PSV have informed Madueke’s suitors that the bidding will start at £40m to sign the in-form forward from the Eredivisie giants before the transfer deadline.

Madueke has scored two goals in two games in the Dutch top flight as well as two goals in the Champions League in the 2021-22 campaign so far.

The teenager has netted 15 goals in all competitions for PSV in his fledgling career so far.

