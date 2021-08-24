Tottenham will have to pay £40m to re-sign PSV attacker Noni Madueke - report

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a swoop to sign PSV starlet Noni Madueke, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 24 August 2021, 08:00 UK
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)

Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay a transfer fee in the region of £40m to re-sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Spurs are pursuing a deal to bring the 19-year-old back to north London this summer despite selling the England Under-21 international to PSV less than two years ago.

The same article states that Tottenham have been impressed with the teenager’s prolific start to the 2021-22 season at the Dutch club.

According to the same story, PSV will look to get maximum value for the English forward as ten clubs continue to keep tabs on the 19-year-old in the current transfer window.

The Daily Mirror write that Tottenham, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are just three of the clubs who are chasing the former Spurs youth player’s signature this summer.

The newspaper add that PSV have informed Madueke’s suitors that the bidding will start at £40m to sign the in-form forward from the Eredivisie giants before the transfer deadline.

Madueke has scored two goals in two games in the Dutch top flight as well as two goals in the Champions League in the 2021-22 campaign so far.

The teenager has netted 15 goals in all competitions for PSV in his fledgling career so far.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jesse Lingard
Man United could consider Jesse Lingard swap deal – report
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham in talks to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United still want to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves - report
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole sends message to Jurgen Klopp about 18-year-old Liverpool FC star
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on potential new Liverpool FC signings
Related Articles

Home »
Jesse Lingard
Man United could consider Jesse Lingard swap deal – report
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham in talks to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United still want to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves - report
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole sends message to Jurgen Klopp about 18-year-old Liverpool FC star
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on potential new Liverpool FC signings
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network