Tottenham Hotspur are looking at PSV Eindhoven’s Noni Madueke and Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard as potential options to add more creativity to their midfield, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that Spurs are looking to move on to new targets in the summer transfer window having agreed a reported €50m deal for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero.

The same article states that Tottenham are set to continue their spending spree despite signing Valencia winger Bryan Gil and Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini this summer.

According to the same story, Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to sign a new playmaker to add more spark to the Tottenham midfield ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the north London side are looking at Sampdoria midfielder Damsgaard after his impressive performances in Euro 2020.

The media outlet add that Spurs could face competition for the Denmark international amid reported interest from Aston Villa and Liverpool FC this summer.

Tottenham are also looking at their ex-player Madueke, 19, after his impressive performances for PSV since leaving Spurs as a youth player in 2018, according to the report.

Madueke scored seven times and made four assists in 24 games in Eredivisie last season.

The teenager has netted 11 goals in 39 games in all competitions over the past three seasons since his move from Spurs.

